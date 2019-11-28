International Development News
Bangladesh opener Hassan fined for overstaying in India after Test series

Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hassan was stuck at the Kolkata airport for staying in India on an expired visa and had to pay Rs 21,600 as fine to fly back home on Wednesday evening. Hassan traveled with the Bangladesh team as a back-up opener for the Test series which they lost 0-2 against hosts India.

Hassan, who missed the day-night ball Test at Eden Gardens because of a split webbing, had stayed back with the team without realizing that his six-month visa had already expired. "His (Hassan) visa expired two days ago and he realized it only at the airport. He could not board the booked flight. As per the new rules of overstay, he had to pay the fine," Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hassan told PTI.

"Thankfully the Indian High Commission processed his visa and gave him the exit clearance and he left for home yesterday." Bangladeshi players returned home in batches with a few flying backs on the same day they lost the day-night Test by an innings and 46 runs.

Saif and the rest of the team were scheduled to leave on Monday but the young opener was held up at the Dum Dum airport for overstaying. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had procured a visa for the entire touring team barring Hassan as he already had an existing Indian visa which was issued in June.

But neither Hassan nor the team management spotted the discrepancy in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

