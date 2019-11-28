Motor racing-Formula One driver line-ups for 2020
Confirmed Formula One team line-ups for the 2020 season after Williams confirmed Canadian Nicholas Latifi on Thursday. -
MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland) -
FERRARI Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Charles Leclerc (Monaco) -
RED BULL Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
Alexander Albon (Thailand) -
MCLAREN Carlos Sainz (Spain)
Lando Norris (Britain) -
RENAULT Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Esteban Ocon (France) -
TORO ROSSO Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
Pierre Gasly (France) -
RACING POINT Sergio Perez (Mexico)
Lance Stroll (Canada) -
ALFA ROMEO Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) -
HAAS Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
Romain Grosjean (France) -
WILLIAMS George Russell (Britain)
Nicholas Latifi (Canada)
