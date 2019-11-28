Sports Schedule

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES:

SPO-CRI-KOHLI I too get affected by failures: Kohli

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) He hasn't seen too much of it but India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli says he is not immune to being affected by failure, the most recent instance being India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN Pant needs to justify team's faith soon or else lose place to Samson: Laxman

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman says Rishabh Pant is fast running out of time to justify the time invested in him by the team management and might lose his place to Sanju Samson if he doesn't regain his form soon.

SPO-CRI-MSK-INTERVIEW Evolved Shreyas can settle No.4 debate in ODIs and T20s: MSK Prasad

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad says Shreyas Iyer can be the solution to India's no.4 problem in the limited-overs line-up given his fine growth as a player in the past two years.

SPO-DAVIS-IND-PREVIEW

Davis Cup: Strong India set to steamroll depleted Pakistan Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Nov 28 (PTI) A formidable India is expected to demolish the challenge of a depleted Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie starting here on Friday, after the fixture was shifted to a neutral venue following a drama-filled build up.

SPO-ARCHERY-2NDLD IND

Deepika, Ankita secure Olympic quota, medals for India at Asian meet (Eds: Collating relevant stories for a wrap) Bangkok, Nov 28 (PTI) The seasoned Deepika Kumari struck gold, while Ankita Bhakat bagged a silver after securing India an Olympic quota place at the Continental Qualification Tournament held on the sidelines of the 21st Asian Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-MINISTRY-COMMITTEE

Ministry forms expert committee to review Sports Code New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Olympic bronze-medallist shooter Gagan Narang, former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia and national badminton coach Pulella Gopichand have been named in a 13-member expert committee formed by the Sports Ministry to review the controversial Draft National Sports Code 2017.

SPO-BOX-VIKAS

Vikas returns to amateur fold with South Asian Games, says next pro stint after Tokyo 2020 By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Decorated Indian boxer Vikas Krishan has made his first breakthrough in the amateur circuit since putting his professional career on hold by getting selected for the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal in a new weight category.

SPO-LD BHUPATHI Bhupathi says AITA, govt didn't back players in Pak Davis Cup furore (Eds: Recasting with fresh quotes of Mahesh Bhupathi)

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Former Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said India's tennis players were abandoned by their federation and the government when they expressed security concerns about travelling to Pakistan for a Davis Cup tie, which was eventually shifted due to security concerns.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania set for return at Hobart International

By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday confirmed that she will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break.

SPO-BAD-IND

Syed Modi International: Srikanth, Sourabh enter quarterfinals, Lakshya, Ajay lose Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Former champion Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals but young Lakshya Sen bowed out of the men's singles contest at the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-SHOOT-RANA-INTERVIEW

Policies, programmes that brought us success, don't change them before Olympics: Jaspal Rana By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India's junior team pistol coach Jaspal Rana feels the national shooting federation will be better off not tinkering with the existing policies and programmes that brought the country a record 15 Olympic quotas.

SPO-CRI-HASSAN-FINE Bangladesh opener Hassan fined for overstaying in India after Test series

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hassan was stuck at the Kolkata airport for staying in India on an expired visa and had to pay Rs 21,600 as fine to fly back home on Wednesday evening.

