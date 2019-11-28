Time to heal my body: Ashwini Ponnappa

Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa has provided an injury update, saying that it is time for her to heal her body. Ponnappa took to Twitter to announce her decision.

"Sad to withdraw from both my matches here at the Syed Modi Open due to an injury when you don't listen to the signs your body gives you to rest and recover, it forces you to take a break by making sure you've got no option but to take the break. Time to heal my body!" she tweeted. Ponnappa is currently playing in the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 and due to the injury, she withdrew from her matches.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy retired during their match against the English pair of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith. The Indian pair was losing by 2-0 in the first game. (ANI)

