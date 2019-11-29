International Development News
Development News Edition

Arsenal sacks Unai Emery and his coaching staff

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team on Friday after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:21 IST
Arsenal sacks Unai Emery and his coaching staff
Unai Emery. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team on Friday after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League. In the 13 matches so far, the side is only able to win four matches and faced a defeat in three. The team played a draw in six fixtures this season.

The Gunners played their last game against Eintracht which they lost by 1-2. Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said in an official statement: "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."The club has appointed Freddie Ljungberg as interim head coach until the finalisation of the new coach.

"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the club said in a statement. Arsenal will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League fixture on December 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Colombo, Nov 29 AFP Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the ...

40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.The Narendra Modi government g...

India's apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage: Irani

India faces competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that enjoy preferential or duty-free access to key markets like the European Union, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.Apparel exports from compe...

Soccer-Abu Dhabi-based consortium agrees to buy Charlton Athletic

Abu Dhabi-based consortium East Street Investments has agreed to buy Charlton Athletic, the second-tier English soccer club announced on Friday. The deal for the South London side founded in 1905 remains subject to approval by the Football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019