Arsenal sacks Unai Emery and his coaching staff

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team on Friday after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League. In the 13 matches so far, the side is only able to win four matches and faced a defeat in three. The team played a draw in six fixtures this season.

The Gunners played their last game against Eintracht which they lost by 1-2. Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said in an official statement: "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."The club has appointed Freddie Ljungberg as interim head coach until the finalisation of the new coach.

"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the club said in a statement. Arsenal will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League fixture on December 1. (ANI)

