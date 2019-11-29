International Development News
Development News Edition

Man City deal is great news for Indian football: Amrinder Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:30 IST
Man City deal is great news for Indian football: Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has described City Football Group's acquisition of his club as "momentous", saying it will provide a massive boost to the sport in the country. English Premier League champions Manchester City's parent company City Football Group on Thursday bought a majority 65 percent stake in Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC.

This is the first time a top European club has acquired a majority stake of a club in India, and the development is also expected to bring its renowned manager, Pep Guardiola, closer to the country. "I feel this is a momentous deal. This is indeed a great moment for football in India and all the young players who are emerging to play the sport," Amrinder said.

"We have seen in the last four or five years how rapid the progress has been in Indian football after the emergence of the ISL. I believe City Football Group coming to India can only take football forward in our country." With this deal, Mumbai City joined an elite list of clubs who are under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi based CFG which includes Premier League champions Manchester City and six other clubs around the world.

All of CFG's clubs have achieved remarkable branding and have seen booming business off the field. Manchester City have improved leaps and bounds to be recognized as one of the best teams in the world under Guardiola and Mumbai City will hope to achieve a step up in terms of quality, with a global reach for the club already guaranteed.

There could be a possibility of Mumbai City players also being part of an exchange programme which would allow them to train at some of the CFG-owned clubs across the world and thus, improve their skills further. Coach Jorge Costa, who won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto as a player, believes that with CFG coming on board at Mumbai City, good times are around the corner for football fans in Mumbai.

"I am very proud to be part of this. I am very happy and excited. This will be wonderful for Mumbai City and also for ISL. I think they can bring us a lot of expertise to help the club first and then the ISL," he said. "I think we still have a lot of work to do to improve the quality of ISL. Comparing to last year we are improving. It is a gradual process," said the Portuguese coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...

Jewellery industry welcomes mandatory hallmarking from Jan '21

Welcoming the governments decision to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021, the gems and jewellery industry on Friday said it will bring trust back to the industry. This is an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019