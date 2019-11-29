International Development News
Soccer-FIFA bans former Brazil federation boss Teixeira for life

  Updated: 29-11-2019 20:43 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 20:43 IST
World soccer body FIFA banned former Brazilian soccer strongman Ricardo Teixeira for life on Friday and fined him one million Swiss francs ($1 million) after finding him guilty of bribery. Teixeira, former son-in-law of long-time FIFA boss Joao Havelange and ex-head of the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF), was investigated in relation to contracts for media and marketing rights during the 2006-2012 period.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee imposed the ban with immediate effect on the former FIFA executive committee member. Teixeira ran the CBF from 1989 to 2012, with Brazil twice World Cup winners during that period.

He left amid criticism of preparations for the 2014 World Cup which Brazil hosted and a police investigation into reports he had taken millions of dollars in bribes from a sports marketing firm, which he denied. Teixeira was one of three CBF presidents indicted in the United States in 2015 along with soccer officials and sports marketing executives in a corruption scandal that sparked the biggest crisis in FIFA’s history.

The other two, Jose Maria Marin and Marco Polo Del Nero, have also received life bans and fines of a million Swiss francs for bribery. Marin is serving a four-year sentence in prison in the United States.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

