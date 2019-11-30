International Development News
Wild score season-best seven goals, beat Senators

  Updated: 30-11-2019 05:42 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 05:35 IST
The Minnesota Wild scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the eighth consecutive time, routing the Senators 7-2 on Friday. Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also posted second-period markers.

Luke Kunin, Ryan Hartman and Jason Zucker added tallies in the final stanza, and Jonas Brodin produced two helpers. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist and played in his 1,200th NHL game, fifth among active players.

Alex Stalock beat Ottawa for the second time this season by making 33 saves for the Wild, who have points in eight straight games (5-0-3) and are 6-1-2 at home. Nick Paul and Brady Tkachuk recorded goals, and Anders Nilsson made 28 saves on 35 shots for Ottawa, which dropped its third straight match.

Ottawa's Nikita Zaitsev fired a long shot from the right side in the first period, and Paul clipped a redirection that veered up and over Stalock's glove for a 1-0 lead that the visitors held after 20 minutes of play. The Wild took control for most of the game's remainder, notching a trio of goals to take their first lead in the second and roaring away in the third as they scored a season-high seven goals.

Donato skated in, went forehand-backhand and roofed an unassisted marker, his third, over Nilsson at 9:43, but Tkachuk answered for Ottawa with his ninth tally less than a minute later off a slick dish from Connor Brown. Minnesota posted the final two markers of the period off a soft pass from Mats Zuccarello and a skillful shot by Parise.

Zuccarello moved in through the left circle and sent the puck to Spurgeon, who was skating through the slot. The defenseman chipped home his third goal at 11:05 to tie it 2-2. Parise slammed home a shot from the goal line to Nilsson's left at 13:56 for the home team's first lead.

The marker was Parise's club-best 11th, and Kevin Fiala registered the lone assist. Kunin pushed the Wild's edge to 4-2 when he blew in from the right, zipped to the left of Nilsson and lifted in a backhander over Nilsson's blocker for his fifth tally at 4:34 of the third.

Hartman pulled up in the left circle and sniped in his third, Staal tallied his eighth on the power play and Zucker netted his ninth to round out the scoring.

