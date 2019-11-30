Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 (AFP) Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star has been linked with the newly vacated post at the Emirates and an Everton job that may soon be open should Marco Silva be dismissed. Both are former clubs of Arteta's.

"I don't know the thoughts of the Arsenal board," Guardiola said on Friday ahead of Manchester City's visit to Newcastle on Saturday. "We speak quite often but I don't know the plans for his future.

"I don't know if they'll call him, hopefully he can stay with us. If Arsenal want him they will call the club." Guardiola said it was an honour that other clubs wanted his staff and he would not stand in their way.

"I said many times with my players, staff, they're free to do what they want to do," he said. "What I want is we stay this season together and next season together but I don't know what's the best for him," he added. "But tomorrow he travels to Newcastle." (AFP) APA

