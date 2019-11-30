International Development News
Cricket-Warner hits double-ton before another save from a no-ball

  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:59 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

David Warner completed a sparkling double-century before being reprieved by another no-ball as Australia punished the hapless Pakistan attack to reach 475 for two at tea on the second day of the second test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Warner was caught in the gully for 226 but was let off the hook for a second consecutive test when debutant seamer Muhammad Musa was called for overstepping the mark.

Musa held his head in his hands and still awaits his first test wicket. Warner was similarly reprieved in the series-opening test in Brisbane, when 16-year-old debutant paceman Naseem Shah had the lefthander caught behind for 56 but was also no-balled for overstepping.

Warner roared past his previous best score of 253 against New Zealand in Perth in 2015 and was 261 not out at the end of the long first session, extended due to rain on Friday. His partner Steve Smith was 34 not out as the pair added 106 runs for the third wicket in the day-night test.

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi bowled Marnus Labuschagne for 162 to end an epic 361-run stand with Warner. The partnership set a record for the second wicket in Adelaide and was the second-highest all-time by Australian batsmen, behind only Bill Ponsford and Don Bradman's 451-run stand against England at The Oval in 1934.

It was also the eighth highest second-wicket partnership in all tests. Warner and Labuschagne resumed on 302 for one and hammered the pink ball to all corners of the ground.

Shaheen, who captured Pakistan's only wicket on day one when he dismissed opener Joe Burns cheaply, finally broke through with an inswinger that Labuschagne tried to smash over his head. Warner then hit a leg-side single off Shaheen to bring up his 200.

He looked up at the heavens and waved his bat in tribute to former teammate Phillip Hughes, who died just over five years ago at the age of 25 after being struck by a short ball during a domestic match.

