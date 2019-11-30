International Development News
Shot-putter Toor to be India's flag-bearer at South Asian Games

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:09 IST
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Photo/AFI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Star shot-putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will be India's flag-bearer at the South Asian Games opening ceremony, to be held on Sunday in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu. The 25-year-old Toor is the reigning Asian Games champion.

"The IOA is honored to bestow to you, Mr. Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, the privilege of being the flagbearer of the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the XIII South Asian Games -- 2019 in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal," IOA Secretary-general Rajeev Mehta communicated to Toor. The Games will be held from December 1 to 10 in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

