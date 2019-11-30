International Development News
Development News Edition

Andre Villas-Boas backs Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has backed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or despite agreeing that both Lionel Messi and the Juventus star are exceptional.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:15 IST
Andre Villas-Boas backs Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo . Image Credit: ANI

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has backed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or despite agreeing that both Lionel Messi and the Juventus star are exceptional. "It's difficult... I am Portuguese so of course, I support Ronaldo more. Cristiano took a risk by leaving the best team in the world, with more titles in the world. That kind of risk should be appreciated. Playing in Italy and scoring goals is difficult," Goal.com quoted Villas-Boas as saying.

"Messi is still in his club, Barcelona, which is a big club. He is able to make a difference. But I am more for Cristiano because I'm Portuguese. Both of them are exceptional, it's difficult to choose. It [Ballon d'Or] will become a competition between them," he added. Earlier this year, Messi was awarded the Best Men's Player by FIFA. Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is also among the top contenders for the prestigious award.

Villas-Boas then even went on to call both Messi and Ronaldo 'extraterrestrials'. "Having these two players in the same generation and watching them is absolutely incredible. They are extraterrestrials," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong will win at least 12 seats,return to power:Siddaramaiah

CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that his party will win at least 12 seats, if not all the 15, in the December 5 bypolls and a political change in the state will then be inevitable. The Congress Legislature Party CLP leader also...

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police for 'misbehaviour' with woman protestor

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police for alleged misbehaviour with a woman protesting the Hyderabad rape incident. The panel said one Anu Dubey has alleged gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence by...

Telangana: Women dial 100, but don't get answer, alleges woman activist

Women do dial the police helpline number -- 100 -- in case of emergencies to assist help, but many times dont get an answer, said Sandhya Rani, a women activist, on Saturday. Responding to Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Alis remar...

Man held with bullet at IGI Airport 

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, an official said on Saturday. The bullet was detected during the baggage search of traveller Jitender at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019