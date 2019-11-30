International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers crush Wizards for 10th win in row

Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday.

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Buoyant Warner unfazed after world record bid cut short

MELBOURNE - David Warner’s brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Lara’s world record. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Atalanta Atalanta visit Brescia in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the day's other games.

30 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Juergen Klinsmann takes charge of his first match as Hertha Berlin coach against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

30 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United Chelsea play West Ham United in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-STR-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Strasbourg v Lyon report

Strasbourg play Lyon in their ligue 1 match 30 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw

Bucharest's ROMEXPO hosts the Euro 2020 finals draw. 30 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. 30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Watford

30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon report Losc play Dijon in their ligue 1 match

30 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw - Mixed Zone reactions National team coaches speak to the media following the draw for the Euro 2020 finals at Bucharest's ROMEXPO.

30 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Leganes Third-placed Sevilla host struggling Leganes in La Liga.

1 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Sassuolo Titleholders Juventus host promoted Sassuolo in Serie A.

1 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

1 Dec - 2 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

1 Dec ALPINE SKIING

ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX) Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G

Coverage of World Cup men's Super G from Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. 1 Dec

ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX) Alpine Skiing - World Cup slalom

Coverage of World Cup women's slalom from Killington, Vermont. 1 Dec

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

1 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

The al Qaeda-inspired 28-year-old militant who launched London Bridge attack

Nine years before Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge, he was overheard by British security services discussing how to use an al Qaeda manual he had memorised to build a pipe bomb.It was a snippet of conversati...

Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial p...

My 7 is bigger than yours: Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday trolled Pakistans Yasir Shah after Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the Test cricket. During the first Test at Brisbane, Shah dismissed Smith a...

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at the Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019