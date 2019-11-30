REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers crush Wizards for 10th win in row

Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday.

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Buoyant Warner unfazed after world record bid cut short

MELBOURNE - David Warner’s brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Lara’s world record. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Atalanta Atalanta visit Brescia in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the day's other games.

30 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Juergen Klinsmann takes charge of his first match as Hertha Berlin coach against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

30 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United Chelsea play West Ham United in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-STR-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Strasbourg v Lyon report

Strasbourg play Lyon in their ligue 1 match 30 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw

Bucharest's ROMEXPO hosts the Euro 2020 finals draw. 30 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. 30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Watford

30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon report Losc play Dijon in their ligue 1 match

30 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw - Mixed Zone reactions National team coaches speak to the media following the draw for the Euro 2020 finals at Bucharest's ROMEXPO.

30 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Leganes Third-placed Sevilla host struggling Leganes in La Liga.

1 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Sassuolo Titleholders Juventus host promoted Sassuolo in Serie A.

1 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

1 Dec - 2 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

1 Dec ALPINE SKIING

ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX) Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G

Coverage of World Cup men's Super G from Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. 1 Dec

ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX) Alpine Skiing - World Cup slalom

Coverage of World Cup women's slalom from Killington, Vermont. 1 Dec

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

1 Dec 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

