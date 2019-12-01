International Development News
Lions put QB Driskel on IR

Lions put QB Driskel on IR

The Detroit Lions placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his season and putting rookie David Blough in line for his second start in Week 14. Driskel sat out a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving because of a hamstring injury. The Lions (3-8-1) lost their fifth consecutive game and are unsure of the status of regular starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has missed four consecutive games due to hip and back injuries.

Detroit on Saturday also signed quarterback Kyle Sloter off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Sloter was added to the Lions' active roster and figures to back up Blough for their Dec. 8 game at the Minnesota Vikings. Driskel, 26, threw for 685 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games this season. He rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Blough, a 24-year-old who was undrafted out of Purdue, was 22 of 38 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Bears in his NFL debut. Sloter, 25, has not appeared in an NFL game.

The Lions added quarterback Joe Callahan, 26, to their practice squad. He appeared in one game in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers, completing 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards. --Field Level Media

