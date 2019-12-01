International Development News
Report: Pryor in stable condition after stabbing

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh by a woman he is being charged with assaulting, according to a report by WPXI. Pryor, 30, reportedly was stabbed in the shoulder and chest in the early hours overnight at his apartment in the Heinz Lofts complex. After initially being reported in critical condition, the former wideout has been upgraded to stable and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Pittsburgh police have a woman in custody, identified as 24-year-old Shalaya Briston. Per the WPXI report, she faces charges of criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, with Pryor being charged with simple assault. WPXI cited the police complaint in saying officers acted on a domestic disturbance call at 4:15 a.m. and found a trail of blood from Pryor's apartment to the elevator and eventually to his car in the parking garage. The police report states that detectives found a semi-automatic Glock pistol inside Pryor's car.

The report further stated that Pryor was driven to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center by Briston and two other women at approximately 4:30 a.m. The former Ohio State quarterback, who has played for five teams since entering the league as a quarterback in 2011, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September.

Pryor had 16 total receptions in eight games last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He had 1,007 receiving yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He has seven career receiving touchdowns.

