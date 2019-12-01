International Development News
Development News Edition

Blues beat Penguins with third-period push

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 09:16 IST
Blues beat Penguins with third-period push
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

The St. Louis Blues got third-period goals from Ivan Barbashev, Mackenzie MacEachern and Jaden Schwartz on Saturday to win their third straight game, 5-2 over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Justin Faulk and Nathan Walker also scored for St. Louis, which is 5-1-1 in its past seven.

Jordan Binnington stopped 29 of 31 Penguins shots. Sam Lafferty and Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its second straight. Matt Murray made 22 saves.

The Penguins played mostly with five defensemen. Brian Dumoulin was helped off the ice in the first minute after St. Louis' Zach Sanford fell on his right leg as the two pursued the puck behind the Pittsburgh net. There was no information on his status. Faulk's first goal with the Blues opened the scoring at 7:52 of the first, just after a St. Louis power play. Sanford and defensemen Jack Johnson, battling in front of Murray, served as a screen for Faulk's shot from the right point.

On a stellar individual effort, Lafferty tied it at 6:27 of the second. The rookie carried the puck across the blue line and turned defenseman Derrick Pouliot, a one-time Pittsburgh prospect, inside out. With a clear shot at Binnington, he used a head fake, then slid the puck around the goalie's left skate for his fourth NHL goal. Walker, who also picked up his first goal with the Blues, restored St. Louis' lead, 2-1, at 14:01 of the second. He batted a fluttering puck out of the air from the top of the right circle. It bounced and knuckled past Murray for his second career NHL goal in his 14th game.

Barbashev extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:54 of the third. The trailing player on a two-on-two, he converted a feed from Robert Thomas. MacEachern, from the right post, shoveled in a feed from Jacob de la Rose to make it 4-1 at 7:09 of the third.

The Penguins cut it to 4-2 at 13:03 on Letang's shot from the right point that glanced in off St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Schwartz beat Murray point-blank on a power play at 17:05.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...

Harden scores 60 as Houston dominates Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019