International Development News
Development News Edition

BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:17 IST
BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month stint. The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will require the apex court's approval.

"All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI. As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Ganguly, who took charge on October 23, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024. The current dispensation wants the cooling off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately.

The move, if approved, will also clear the way for Secretary Jay Shah to get an extension as time left in his current tenure is also less than a year. The Board also wants the court to keep out of future decisions on constitutional amendments and has proposed that a three-fourth majority at the AGM be enough to take a final call.

The officials believe it is not "practical" to take the Supreme Court's approval for every amendment, which is currently a must as per the existing constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul Iraq, Dec 1 AFP Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. Demonstrators have hit the streets sin...

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after Ind...

DPIIT suggests businesses of NE states to focus on textiles, start-ups, agri to attract investments

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested business community in the north-east region of the country to focus on sectors like textiles, start-ups and agriculture as they hold huge potential for investments, an official said. The gove...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh wave of protests

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, after a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting revolution of our time and liberate Hong Kong.The protest in the bust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019