Alpine skiing-List of all-time overall World Cup victories
List of all-time overall career World Cup victories following the slalom win by American Mikaela Shiffrin in Vermont on Sunday: Ingemar Stenmark (Sweden) 86
Lindsey Vonn (United States) 82 Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 67
Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 62 Annemarie Moser-Proell (Austria) 62
