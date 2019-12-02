International Development News
Development News Edition

Alpine skiing-List of all-time overall World Cup victories

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 00:48 IST
Alpine skiing-List of all-time overall World Cup victories
Image Credit:

List of all-time overall career World Cup victories following the slalom win by American Mikaela Shiffrin in Vermont on Sunday: Ingemar Stenmark (Sweden) 86

Lindsey Vonn (United States) 82 Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 67

Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 62 Annemarie Moser-Proell (Austria) 62

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place on Sunday.The victims w...

Jags' Minshew replaces turnover-prone Foles at halftime

Gardner Minshew replaced Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday with the Jaguars trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles ...

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

Ouagadougou, Dec 2 AFP At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place ...

Vikings WR Thielen ruled out vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was downgraded to out for Monday nights game at the Seattle Seahawks due to his hamstring injury, the team announced Sunday. Thielen will miss his third straight game and fourth in the past five due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019