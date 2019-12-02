Alpine skiing-List of all-time overall World Cup victories

List of all-time overall career World Cup victories following the slalom win by American Mikaela Shiffrin in Vermont on Sunday: Ingemar Stenmark (Sweden) 86

Lindsey Vonn (United States) 82 Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 67

Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 62 Annemarie Moser-Proell (Austria) 62

