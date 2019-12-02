International Development News
Heat rally to clip Nets, 109-106

Heat rally to clip Nets, 109-106
Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat rallied down the stretch and beat the Brooklyn Nets, 109-106, on Sunday afternoon in New York. Miami improved to 14-5 by closing out the game with a 14-3 run over the last 4:24.

The Nets held a 103-95 lead on a 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie but the Nets went cold in allowing Miami to climb back. Butler split a pair at the line with 44.8 seconds left to make it 106-105 and then gave Miami a 107-106 lead after being fouled by Dinwiddie.

The Heat extended the lead to 109-106 on two free throws by Justise Winslow with 11.3 seconds left and Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points as Miami shot just 38.9 percent but held the Nets to 41 points after halftime.

Butler added 20 and Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds. Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Joe Harris added 25 but the Nets dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn held a 23-16 lead on 3-pointer by Taurean Prince with 4:19 left but Miami outscored the Nets 16-7 and held a 32-30 lead after the opening quarter. The Nets ended the first half on a 15-6 run and took a 65-58 lead after David Nwaba hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds. Miami held Brooklyn to 16 points in the third and took an 83-81 lead into the fourth.

