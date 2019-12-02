International Development News
Development News Edition

Paul helps Thunder sweep home-and-home with Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 08:26 IST
Paul helps Thunder sweep home-and-home with Pelicans
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chris Paul scored seven points during a pivotal 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 107-104 on Sunday. The turnaround was similar to one less than 48 hours earlier when the host Thunder scored the final six points to beat the Pelicans 109-104.

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, Steven Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder scored 17 each and Paul, a former New Orleans player, had 16. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 26, Brandon Ingram added 20, Lonzo Ball scored 14, JJ Redick had 13 and Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Thunder made 20 of 26 free throws, while the Pelicans were 9 of 10. Oklahoma City led by one point at halftime but New Orleans twice took three-point leads early in the third quarter.

The score was tied before Gilgeous-Alexander scored four points during a closing 5-0 run that gave the Thunder an 82-77 lead at the end of the third quarter. Hart made two 3-pointers as the Pelicans tied the score at 84.

After Schroder's layup, Ingram made two free throws and Ball hit a 3-pointer to give New Orleans an 89-86 lead. Later, the lead grew to five on another 3-pointer by Ball, but Paul's jumper and Gallinari's 3-pointer tied the score at 94 with 3:51 left.

After a Holiday miss, Paul made a jumper, Adams made two free throws and Paul hit a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 101-94 lead with 2:12 left. The Thunder started fast, opening a 14-point lead midway through the first quarter.

Ingram led a Pelicans' comeback as they finished with a 15-5 run, leaving Oklahoma City with a 33-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Thunder made 10 of 13 free throws in the first half while New Orleans made two of two and didn't go to the foul line during the final 22-plus minutes of the half. The Thunder took a 56-55 halftime lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a res...

Thousands flee as Typhoon Kammuri churns towards Philippines

Manila, Dec 2 AFP The Philippines was braced for powerful Typhoon Kammuri as the storm churned closer, forcing evacuations and threatening plans for the Southeast Asian Games events near the capital Manila. Kammuri is expected to make landf...

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalized

Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following whic...

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019