Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian men's Kho Kho team enter semi-finals at 13th South Asian Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:10 IST
Indian men's Kho Kho team enter semi-finals at 13th South Asian Games

Continuing its unbeaten run, Indian men's Kho Kho team entered the semi-finals of the 13th South Asian Games after clinching two wins in a day here on Monday. India first thrashed hosts Nepal by an innings and 12 points with scores of 17-5 and later in the evening, went on to beat Bangladesh by an innings and two points with scores of 12-10.

It was India's third win in as many games in the ongoing tournament. After finishing top of the points table, India will now take on bottom-placed Sri Lanka in the semi-final on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, Nepal will play against Bangladesh. Maharashtra's Abhinandan Patil and Sagar Potdar were the chief architects of India's win over Nepal. While Patil impressed everyone in the chase, Potdar showed his skills in the defence.

Patil said his team is looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run in the competition. "I am happy that I've contributed to the team's win. We are looking to continue winning. We have worked really hard while preparing for this tournament so we are confident of an all-round show," Abhinandan said after the match against Nepal.

Adding to Patil, Potdar said: "I am confident that we will be able to defend the title and look to play some challenging game in the run-up." Meanwhile, Indian women's team also secured semifinal berth as they posted their second successive win in the competition when they beat Nepal on Monday.

Nasreen-led side, who beat Sri Lanka in their opening game on Sunday, notched up an innings and eight-point win with scores of 11-3 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide ...

Hyderabad: Students protest against rape-murder of vet, seek capital punishment for guilty

The students of Sultan-ul-Uloom educational institutions on Monday staged a protest march here condemning the brutal rape and murder of the veterinary doctor. Scores of students raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and capital pu...

UPDATE 1-Demonstrators gather as U.S. Supreme Court hears major gun case

A legal fight over a New York City handgun ordinance that could give the U.S. Supreme Courts conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights goes before the nine justices on Monday in one of the most closely watched cases of their curre...

Estimated revenue loss by Palestine from 2000-17 due to occupation is $47.7 bn: UN

The economic cost of occupation for the Palestinian people for the 2000-2017 period is estimated at USD 47.7 billion, almost thrice the size of the Palestinian economy in 2017, and it continues to rise, according to a UN report. The UNCTAD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019