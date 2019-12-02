Red Sox trade C Leon to Indians

The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista. Leon, 30, played in 358 games over five seasons in Boston. In 2019, he appeared in 65 games at catcher (50 starts) and hit .192 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

For his career, which includes parts of three seasons with the Washington Nationals (2012-14), he is a .221 hitter with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs. Bautista, 21, signed with Cleveland in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic. In 2019, he made seven relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and seven in the Arizona League, giving up 15 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings pitched for a 7.79 ERA.

After trading Leon, Boston's 40-man roster is now at 37.

