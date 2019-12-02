Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox trade C Leon to Indians

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:35 IST
Red Sox trade C Leon to Indians
Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista. Leon, 30, played in 358 games over five seasons in Boston. In 2019, he appeared in 65 games at catcher (50 starts) and hit .192 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

For his career, which includes parts of three seasons with the Washington Nationals (2012-14), he is a .221 hitter with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs. Bautista, 21, signed with Cleveland in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic. In 2019, he made seven relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and seven in the Arizona League, giving up 15 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings pitched for a 7.79 ERA.

After trading Leon, Boston's 40-man roster is now at 37.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Top 6 players from Judo championship will get selected for Khelo India

Judo Association CEO Munawar Anzar has said that players, who finish in the top six rankings in the ongoing Junior National Judo Championship being held here, will get selected for next years Khelo India games. Since the last 35 years, ther...

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

The killing of 158 wild boar in a single days hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of carnage, even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar was killed in a battue in which beaters drove...

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...

Malta PM defends actions as opposition quits parliament

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat defended on Monday his governments handling of the murder in 2017 of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and called for national unity after days of protests over a case that has stunned Malta. Police on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019