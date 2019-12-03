Bengals WR Ross to return vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross will make his return to the field in this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Ross has been sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered during the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 30.

The 25-year-old was enjoying a fast start to the season after disappointing through two years since being selected ninth overall by Cincinnati in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ross recorded 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games for the Bengals (1-11), who look to ride the momentum of their first win when they visit Cleveland (5-7) on Sunday.

Ross did not catch a pass in three games during his rookie season in 2017. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

