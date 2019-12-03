Dolphins' Rowe signs three-year extension

Miami Dolphins defensive back Eric Rowe signed a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. The Dolphins did not announce financial terms of the deal for Rowe, however, multiple media outlets reported that the contract was worth $18 million.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Rowe's extension will include $7 million in guaranteed money. Rowe has spent the majority of his career at the cornerback position, but season-ending injuries to two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain have forced the Dolphins to shift him to safety.

The 27-year-old Rowe has recorded 59 tackles and seven pass deflections this season. "He's smart. He's tough. He tackles," Miami coach Brian Flores said of Rowe. "Obviously he can play multiple positions. He's played corner, he's played safety, he's played some nickel, and I think he has a lot of the characteristics we're looking for in guys on our team."

Rowe has collected 139 tackles, two interceptions and 23 pass deflections in 49 career contests with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015), New England Patriots (2016-18) and Dolphins.

