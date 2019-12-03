Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton Test: Match ends in draw, New Zealand win series 1-0

Neither England or New Zealand were able to force a result on day five of the second Test, and as a result, the match ended in a draw with the Kiwis clinching the series 1-0.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:35 IST
Hamilton Test: Match ends in draw, New Zealand win series 1-0
New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Ross Taylor. Image Credit: ANI

Neither England or New Zealand were able to force a result on day five of the second Test, and as a result, the match ended in a draw with the Kiwis clinching the series 1-0. Resuming day five at 96/2, New Zealand got off to a solid start and they did not lose a single wicket before rain interrupted play.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (104) and Ross Taylor (105) kept the England bowlers at bay and put on an unbeaten stand of 213 runs for the third wicket. On day five, Taylor became the second and also the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Taylor reached this landmark in just 169 innings, and with this feat, he went past New Zealand's Stephen Fleming who had scored these runs in 189 innings. Yesterday, New Zealand ended day four of the second Test match at 96/2 after bundling out England for 476 in the first innings.

They took a 140 run lead in the second innings before a continuous downpour ended the match. With 13 wickets in three innings including two five-wicket hauls, New Zealand's Neil Wagner was named Player of the Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company however, did not disclose the financial details ...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019