Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kannur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:38 IST
Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. Chandigarh's Savita (54 kg) outboxed last year's bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a 3-2 split verdict, while 2018 silver medallist Nupur (75 kg) from Haryana began her campaign with an easy 5-0 win over Rajasthan's Shweta.

Madhya Pradesh's Jigyasa Rajput (81 kg), a bronze medal from the previous edition, also started on a winning note as she defeated Uttarakhand's Babita 5-0. In the 64 kg category, Chandigarh's Neema showed superb form and fitness to notch up a win against Sarmila Rai of Sikkim.

Monika (51kg), Ritu (57 kg), Manju (60 kg) were other boxers to win from Chandigarh as five pugilists from the region moved into the next round. While a total number of 52 bouts were played in the day, Punjab's Mandeep Kaur Sandhu blanked Uttar Pradesh's Shilpa Baliyan 5-0 in the featherweight category.

Punjab's Gagandeep Kaur (69 kg) and Kamaljeet Kaur (51 kg) also notched up easy wins. The pugilists will be competing in all the ten weight categories -- 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81kg and +81kg.

The preliminary matches will be played on the first four days followed by the knockout stage starting from December 6. The final matches will be played on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Indiana Jones" scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like Indiana Jones to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change...

Countries need to act against climate change and safeguard health: WHO

Protecting peoples health from climate change dangers such as heat stress, storms, and tsunamis has never been more important, yet most countries are doing too little about it, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.In its first ...

Danish PM suggests increasing Arctic surveillance in response to Russian activity

The Danish government aims to increase military surveillance of the Arctic sea and airspace in response to increased Russian activity in the region, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of a NATO summit. We see increasing Russian pre...

Never gave assurance to Parliament about providing jobs to Jet Airways' employees: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that he did not give any assurance regarding employment of Jet Airways employees during Parliament proceedings in July. The minister was replying to an allegation by AAP Rajya Sabha M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019