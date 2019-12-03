Left Menu
Soccer-Richarlison extends Everton deal to 2024

  Reuters
  Updated: 03-12-2019 23:22 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 23:22 IST
Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison has signed a contract extension until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old joined from Watford for a fee of around 40 million pounds ($51.32 million) as manager Marco Silva's first Everton recruit in July 2018 and has scored 20 goals for the club in all competitions.

"I intend to be here a long time," Richarlison, who has earned 19 caps for Brazil, told the club's website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1513894/richarlison-signs-new-everton-deal. "This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football. "It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League... now it's time to continue the focus and to make the fans happy."

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

