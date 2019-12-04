Left Menu
Jets ride big second period past Stars

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists to help lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 win against the visiting Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck, who came in tied with Boston's Tuukka Rask for the second-best save percentage in the NHL (.933), made 27 saves.

Miro Heiskanen scored and Anton Khudobin made 25 saves for Dallas, which came into the game with the same record after 28 games as last season (15-10-3). Laine appeared to score 13 seconds into the game, but the Jets were ruled offsides after a review was requested by the Stars.

Ehlers gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead soon after the nullified goal, however. Neal Pionk took a shot from the right point and the puck hit Ehlers in the skates as he battled for position in front of the net with Heiskanen. The puck fell at his feet and Ehlers spun and swept it into the net at 7:45 of the first period.

Connor made it 2-0 on a double deflection off a point shot by Morrissey at 7:56 of the second period for his 11th goal. Morrissey was credited with the goal that stretched the lead to 3-0 at 11:12 of the second period. Khudobin saved his shot from the right circle and the puck went to his right, but it went off the left skate of Dallas center Mattias Janmark and into his own net.

Heiskanen ended the shutout with a goal at 17:59 of the second, splitting two defenders and scoring from the slot. The Jets restored their three-goal lead 90 seconds later on Laine's goal off a 3-on-2 rush. Scheifele made it 5-1 at 13:59 of the third period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

