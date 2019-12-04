Left Menu
West Indies appoint Monty Desai as batting coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Monty Desai as the new batting coach for the senior men's team on a two-year contract.

  • ANI
  • |
  • St John's
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Monty Desai as the new batting coach for the senior men's team on a two-year contract. "I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a 'happy dressing room' tradition alongside other excellent leaders," Desai said in an official statement.

"I am eager to join forces with Head Coach, Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, and our Captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team," he added. Desai has plenty of coaching experience as he has earlier served as Canada's head coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2.

He was also Afghanistan's batting coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2018. More recently, he was the batting coach of UAE at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event. "I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches," head coach Phil Simmons said.

"He has a vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas," he added. The West Indies' team management now comprises of the following:

Phil Simmons (Head Coach) Rawl Lewis (Team Manager)

Roddy Estwick (Bowling Coach) Monty Desai (Batting Coach)

Rayon Griffith (Fielding Coach) Desai will be joining the West Indies side ahead of the first T20I against India, slated to be played in Hyderabad on December 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

