Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan, Knight to lead London Spirit teams in The Hundred

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:28 IST
Morgan, Knight to lead London Spirit teams in The Hundred

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit men's team while Heather Knight was named captain of their women's side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Morgan led England to their maiden men's one-day World Cup title in July this year. The 33-year-old is England's top run-scorer and the most capped cricketer in ODIs and T20Is.

"I can't wait to get started as captain of the London Spirit men's team. It's going to be a hugely exciting new competition and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," Morgan said in a statement. "As a player and a captain I am always looking for ways to improve and it's clear from speaking to Shane - who has an amazing cricket brain, about everything from tactics in this new competition to how to get the best from our squad - that this is an exciting opportunity to take cricket forward." he added.

Morgan will work alongside spin legend Shane Warne, who will serve as the men's head coach for the team and the Australian was delighted to announce the union. "I am over the moon to have Eoin as our captain. He has had a truly unforgettable year and we all know that he is an outstanding leader. I believe he can give our team the edge in The Hundred," Warne said.

Knight famously led England to their fourth Women's World Cup triumph at Lord's in 2017. She is also one of England's most successful batters and has considerable short format experience, captaining Western Storm to two titles in the Kia Super League under the guidance of coach Trevor Griffin.

"I'm really looking forward to captaining the London Spirit women's team. With the new format there's going to be the chance to have a real tactical input as a captain and I'm excited to work that out and also bring together a new team in a new competition," Knight said. She will be reunited with Griffin, who was announced as the head coach of the women's team.

"It's an honour to be appointed as Head Coach of the women's London Spirit team and I am thrilled to announce Heather as our captain," Griffin said. The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each. Overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, will last for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and China move closer to phase-one trade deal - Bloomberg

The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2019-12-04u-s-china-move-closer-to-trade-deal-despite-heate...

Zeta Ropes in Industry Veteran Murali Nair from Visa as President for its Banking Business

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirZeta, Indias fastest growing fintech company, today announced the appointment of Murali Nair as President for its banking business. Murali will come on board in December 2019. He joins Zeta from Visa Ind...

Govt hopes to construct sewage infra in 69 per cent urban

The government may take two more years till 2022 to achieve the target of constructing sewage infrastructure in 69 per cent of urban areas under the flagship scheme AMRUT, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya ...

UK's Boris Johnson juggles NATO summit with electioneering

Watford UK, Dec 4 AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is juggling election campaigning with hosting a meeting of NATO leaders, including an unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump. Johnson is appealing for unity in the fractious 29-na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019