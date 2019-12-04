Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in first 2 games of Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Middle-order batsman Dhruv Shorey was on Wednesday appointed the skipper of the 15-member Delhi team for its first two matches of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season. While Dhruv will lead the side, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named as the vice-captain.

Anuj Rawat will keep the wickets, while India international Navdeep Saini will spearhead the bowling attack. Besides, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also named four stand-byes -- Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, and Karan Dagar.

According to a statement from the DDCA, Vijayran and Sarang Rawat will travel with the team despite being named among the stand-byes. The team was selected in a meeting on Wednesday here, which was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Sumit Narwal (Observer, Cricket Operations), skipper Shroey and Convenor Sanjay Bharadwaj.

Delhi will open its Ranji Trophy campaign this season against Kerala at Thumba on December 9 to 12. Delhi squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitin Rana (vice-captain), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Viukas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth.

