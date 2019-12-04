Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in first 2 games of Ranji Trophy 2019-20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:02 IST
Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in first 2 games of Ranji Trophy 2019-20
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Middle-order batsman Dhruv Shorey was on Wednesday appointed the skipper of the 15-member Delhi team for its first two matches of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season. While Dhruv will lead the side, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named as the vice-captain.

Anuj Rawat will keep the wickets, while India international Navdeep Saini will spearhead the bowling attack. Besides, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also named four stand-byes -- Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, and Karan Dagar.

According to a statement from the DDCA, Vijayran and Sarang Rawat will travel with the team despite being named among the stand-byes. The team was selected in a meeting on Wednesday here, which was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Sumit Narwal (Observer, Cricket Operations), skipper Shroey and Convenor Sanjay Bharadwaj.

Delhi will open its Ranji Trophy campaign this season against Kerala at Thumba on December 9 to 12. Delhi squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitin Rana (vice-captain), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Viukas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Togolese politician shares why W African nations should replace CFA franc with ECO currency

A Togolese politician Kako Nubukpo recently explains why African countries need to get out of the old colonial currency. He is one of a few Africans who criticize CFA franc system.I was a manager of the Central Bank between 2000 and 2003, s...

Trupti Desai taken into preventive custody for bid to protest

Womens rights activist Trupti Desai and six others were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody by police after they attempted to stage a protest near Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office-cum- residence here over the gang...

Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

Ayan Mukerjis epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said thats because its a different kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ran...

AIUDF writes to Amit Shah requesting withdrawal of CAB

The All India United Democratic Front AIUDF wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him not to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as it is against the interest of people of Assam and the whole cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019