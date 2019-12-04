Indian men, women's kho kho teams win gold medals in South Asian Games

The Indian men and women's kho kho teams claimed gold medals after defeating Bangladesh and Nepal respectively at the 13th South Asian Games here on Wednesday. The 2016 gold medallists crushed the men's team of Bangladesh with an innings and seven points win and a scoreline of 16-9.

Deepak Madhav was the top-scorer for India with five crucial wickets for the team and stayed on the mat for more than two minutes. "This is a very special win for the team. We entered the tournament with confidence and have followed the game plan to the toe. I am really happy that I could personally contribute in the medal win for the team," said Madhav.

In the women's final, captain Nasreen led from the front as she chased down five points while her teammate Kajal Bhor also made a vital contribution by claiming five more points. The Indian team wrapped up the match 17-5 to finish on top of the podium with a innings and 12 points win.

While India won gold in both the categories, Bangladesh had to be satisfied with silver in the men's event with Nepal finishing third. In the women's category, Nepal secured the second spot while Bangladesh ended the campaign with a bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)