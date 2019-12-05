Colts RB Mack returns to practice, possible vs. Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts had some encouraging news on Wednesday when running back Marlon Mack returned to practice after missing the last two contests following hand surgery. Mack sustained a hand injury during the third quarter of Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over Jacksonville on Nov. 17 and underwent surgery the following day.

The third-year veteran, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, participated in practice for the first time since the injury on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported that head coach Frank Reich stated "there's a chance" Mack could play Sunday when the Colts (6-6) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7). The 23-year-old has 192 carries for 862 rushing yards (ranks 10th in NFL) and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has 12 catches for 76 yards.

