Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Liverpool enjoy derby demolition, Leicester still chasing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:38 IST
WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Liverpool enjoy derby demolition, Leicester still chasing

Liverpool's bandwagon rolled on as they crushed Merseyside rivals Everton 5-2 at Anfield but Leicester City's pursuit continued with a seventh successive Premier League victory to stay eight points behind on Wednesday.

Even with strikers Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino warming the bench, Juergen Klopp's side had far too much firepower with Divock Origi scoring twice as Liverpool set a new club record of 32 league games undefeated. While a first title for 30 years is beckoning Liverpool, pressure is piling up on Everton boss Marco Silva as his side dropped into the relegation zone, below Southampton who beat fellow strugglers Norwich City 2-1.

Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford was not a happy one as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's double earned his side a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Leicester beat bottom club Watford 2-0 as they equalled a club record winning streak dating back to 1963 -- Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scoring after the break to lift Brendan Rodgers's side three points above champions Manchester City.

"Seven wins on the spin in the Premier League is a great achievement, we have a winning mentality," Rodgers said. "We fight and work and see where it takes us." Chelsea manager Frank Lampard got the better of former team mate John Terry, assistant manager at Aston Villa, as his side shrugged off back-to-back league defeats with a 2-1 victory to consolidate fourth spot.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now unbeaten in 10 league games -- their best run in the top flight for 40 years -- as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United. Wolves jumped to fifth spot, six behind Chelsea.

With Adam Lallana also given a start as Klopp rotated his squad at the start of a hectic month, Liverpool underlined their depth as they blew Everton away in the highest-scoring Mersey derby since 1933. A mesmerising attacking display saw them net four goals before halftime with Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri scoring to make the most of rare starts. Sadio Mane was also on target although Everton played their part with Michael Keane and Richarlison keeping them in the contest.

A calmer second half brought only a late goal for Georginio Wijnaldum as Liverpool moved to 43 points from 15 games, eight ahead of Leicester and 11 clear of champions Manchester City. "The players coming in were fantastic, it's good to see, we will need everyone in this long season," Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said.

"We have to use everyone and they all stepped up." Mourinho, sacked a year ago by Manchester United, returned to the north west in good heart after his first three games for Tottenham all brought victories while his United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under pressure after the Reds' worst start to a season since 1988.

United produced the kind of vibrant display that has been a rarity this season and Rashford was superb. He opened the scoring early and tucked away a penalty in the second half after Dele Alli had equalised for Tottenham. It was a dominant display by United who moved above Tottenham into sixth spot with 21 points from 15 games.

"It was the best performance Marcus Rashford has had under me," Solskjaer said of the young England striker. "It's like he was back on the playground." Mourinho, given a friendly welcome, said his side had started too slowly.

"We need to win more duels, we need to start the game with more intensity," the Portuguese said. "We need to make the opponent feel what United made us feel." Tammy Abraham returned for Chelsea after injury and headed the opening goal against Villa. Trezeguet bundled in a Villa equaliser but Mason Mount's thumping volley sealed victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Mexico sees progress in talks to revise USMCA, says drug protections to ease

Mexicos government said on Wednesday progress was being made toward revising a new North American trade pact that will sharply reduce protections for biologic drugs, in what will be a setback for U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Mexico approv...

UPDATE 1-Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Government departments will be cut to 14 from Feb. 1, 2020, down f...

Rugby-Folau settlement was a "commercial decision" - RA boss

Rugby Australia RA boss Raelene Castle has defended the governing bodys settlement with Israel Folau as a commercial decision and necessary to avoid the cost and distraction of testing its inclusion policy in court. RA and Folau announced o...

US first lady wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son

US First Lady Melania Trump has publicly rebuked a scholar who used her 13-year-old sons name to make a point during an impeachment hearing against the president. Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan invoked Barron Trump, the son of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019