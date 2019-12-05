Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets use balanced scoring to down Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:10 IST
Nets use balanced scoring to down Hawks
Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran Garrett Temple scored 27 points, one of four Brooklyn players totally 20 or more, and the visiting Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Wednesday night. Temple scored his season-high on 10-for-16 shooting and was 6-for-9 from the perimeter. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and added six rebounds and five assists, former Atlanta player Taurean Prince scored 23 and Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

It was the sixth win in the last eight games for the Nets. Brooklyn has won six straight against Atlanta. The teams will meet three more times, the next encounter coming Dec. 21 at Brooklyn. Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 39 points and 10 rebounds. Young shot 13-for-23 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 25 points and center Damian Jones set a career-high in scoring for the second straight game with 20.

The fourth quarter was a shootout, with Brooklyn outscoring Atlanta 39-36. Temple and Dinwiddie were able to thwart any potential Atlanta rally. Dinwiddie drove for a basket, Temple hit a 3-pointer, and Allen followed with a dunk to put the Nets up by 13 points with 5:50 to play. Atlanta never got any closer than 12 points. The Hawks again failed to win consecutive games. They have not won two games in a row since opening the season with two wins.

The Hawks jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead and were ahead 26-22 after one quarter. But Brooklyn outscored Atlanta 19-9 to start the second quarter and led 56-47 at halftime. Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving was unavailable again Wednesday from the right shoulder impingement that has now kept him out for 10 games. The Hawks were playing without first-round draft pick De'Andre Hunter, who suffered a dislocated right index finger on Monday against Golden State, and Allen Crabbe, who was out with right knee soreness.

Brooklyn next plays on Friday at the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta is off until it plays at Charlotte on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlson tallies twice as Capitals conquer Kings

John Carlson scored two goals, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their fifth straight victory, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Tom Wilson also scored an empty-net goal for Washing...

PM unusually silent, govt clueless on economy: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram mounted an unprecedented attack on the Centre on Thursday over the economic slowdown and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis unusual silence on the issue. Chidambaram, who...

Banged-up Mayfield leads Browns vs. Bengals

Two teams in the bottom half of the AFC North division will meet when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati 1-11 owns the worst record in the NFL, and Cleveland 5-7 is on the outside looking in wh...

China too distracted to worry about Taiwan, Taipei mayor says

China has too many other issues to worry about at the moment, from protests in Hong Kong to a slowing economy, to give much thought to Taiwan, the mayor of Taipei, sometimes seen as a potential future president, said on Thursday.China claim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019