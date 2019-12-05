Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty nominated for 'Most Improved Player of the Year'

India's shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Thursday nominated for 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The duo earlier this year won the Thailand Open and also managed to enter the finals of the French Open.

India's Pramod Bhagat has been nominated for the Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year. The top performers of the year will be honoured at the BWF's Player of the Year Awards.

They will be presented at the opening ceremony and gala dinner of the second edition of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals. No Indian shuttler has been nominated in the Men's and Women's Player of the Year award.

PV Sindhu who earlier this year became the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships, also failed to get nominated for the Female Player of the Year. Nominations for each award are as follows:

Most Improved Player of the Year-- Michelle Li (Women's Singles, Canada), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Men's Doubles, India), Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Women's Doubles, Korea), Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Mixed Doubles, Indonesia) Male Player of the Year-- Kento Momoto (Men's Singles), Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Men's Doubles, Indonesia), Zheng Si Wei (Mixed Doubles, China), Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (Men's Doubles, Indonesia)

Female Player of the Year-- Tai Tzu Ying (Women's Singles, Chinese Taipei), Huang Ya Qiong (Mixed Doubles, China), Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (Women's Doubles, Japan), Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (Women's Doubles, China) Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year-- An Se Young (Women's Doubles, Korea), Koki Watanabe (Men's Singles, Japan), Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin (Men's Doubles, Indonesia), Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Men's Singles, Thailand)

Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year--Lucas Mazur (France): 10 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze, Qu Zimo (China): 11 gold, 1 silver,Pramod Bhagat (India): 11 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, Dheva Anrimusthi (Indonesia): 8 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year--Sarina Satomi (Japan): 7 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze, Liu Yutong (China): 9 gold, 3 silver, Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia): 9 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze, Ayako Suzuki (Japan): 9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze

The award ceremony will take place on December 9 at Guangzhou, China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)