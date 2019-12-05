Lara to visit DGC later this month

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara is set to visit the prestigious Delhi Golf Club (DGC) later this month. The former West Indies batsman will spend time at the Lodhi Golf Course interacting with members, leading players, youngsters, and the beneficiaries of the Caddies Welfare Trust, as part of his association with Usha International.

"I am delighted to be associated with one of India's most iconic and trusted brands that particularly enables society to develop to its optimum capability," Lara said. "Their initiatives to inculcate a healthy and active lifestyle resonates with me deeply. I am honoured to have the chance to help make a difference and take this vision forward inclusively across every strata of society."

The 50-year-old Lara will work closely with the brand to help improve the quality of life for youth through sports while developing the sporting culture at the grassroots, national, and international level across all ages. Usha International supports numerous sports and related tournaments in the country including Ultimate Flying disc, Cricket Leagues, Amateur Golf, Blind Sports (Athletics, Kabaddi, Judo and Powerlifting), and Football. Some notable ones include the Mumbai Indian team, Junior Golf Training Program, and the Divyang Cricket League for the differently abled.

