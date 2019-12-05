Left Menu
Colts, Bucs meet while headed in opposite directions

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

After Week 8 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were sitting at 5-2, poised to contend for the AFC South after a key conference win over the Denver Broncos in the final seconds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just 2-5 after Jameis Winston's four turnovers cost them in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. When the Colts and Buccaneers kick it off in Tampa on Sunday, it's the Buccaneers who are rolling and the Colts who are reeling in a battle of teams trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Both teams enter the game in ninth place in their respective conferences, but Tampa Bay (5-7) has won two straight and three of its past four while Indianapolis (6-6) has dropped two straight and four of five. "We all want answers," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said. "Those answers start with me as a coach, and I have to do a better job of getting guys ready."

The Colts can pin their woes on two things: injuries and lousy kicking. The same Adam Vinatieri who delivered that Week 8 win with a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining missed 3 of 4 field-goal attempts Sunday against the Titans. Two of those were blocked and one was returned for a Tennessee touchdown in the Colts' 31-17 home loss.

Vinatieri has now missed eight field goals and six extra points on the season, prompting Indianapolis to claim rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers on Wednesday as insurance. McLaughlin went a combined 13-for-17 on field-goal tries and 15-for-15 on PATs for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers this season. Vinatieri is also dealing with a knee ailment that limited him in practice Wednesday, just one of several key Colts injury issues.

Star receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) sat out practice Wednesday while running back Marlon Mack (hand) was a limited practice participant. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) practiced fully Wednesday. In the Indianapolis defensive secondary, Malik Hooker (foot) and Kenny Moore (knee) also are nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, first-year coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers can point to two things for their midseason resurgence: better defense and a more careful Winston, of late. The Buccaneers have recorded 11 sacks over their past two games and have recorded six takeaways.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 28-11 thrashing of Jacksonville, a game in which they scored three touchdowns off quarterback Nick Foles' turnovers. Shaq Barrett has been a monster for Tampa Bay, notching 14.5 sacks through 12 games, leaving him just two sacks short of Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record.

"I like where we're at," Arians said. "We're practicing and preparing extremely hard every week. We're coming into stadiums and expecting to win now." Winston has 22 touchdowns and a league-high 20 interceptions, but he didn't throw a pick against Jacksonville and has gone seven quarters without throwing one.

However, Arians would not commit to Winston past this season when asked about it Wednesday. Winston's rookie contract is up after this year. "I'm gonna pass on that one," Arians said. "I'm gonna wait until the end of December."

Arians did say that running back Ronald Jones would remain the starter despite pulling him in the third quarter Sunday for missing a blitz pickup. Tampa Bay outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is on the injury report due to a knee issue, and he didn't practice Wednesday. Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) practiced fully after leaving Sunday's game. Guard Alex Cappa (elbow) did not practice with his teammates but did conditioning drills instead.

