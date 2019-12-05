Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. OLYMPICS-IOC/

Tokyo marathon move does not affect our credibility: IOC LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A surprise move of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon races and race walk events to cooler Sapporo from the capital was sudden but it will not affect the credibility of the International Olympic Committee, a senior IOC official said on Wednesday.

ATHLETICS-KENYA-KOSGEI/ Athletics: Kosgei targets Olympic gold after smashing world record

ELDORET, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, the fastest-ever woman marathon runner, has set her sights on next year’s Olympic games, where a win will solidify her place among the greatest to have ever competed in the sport. UPCOMING

SPORT-BOOK/AWARD Sport-William Hill Sports Book of the Year announced

The winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award is announced. 5 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Newcastle United

5 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

5 Dec 20:15 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BUR/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

6 Dec 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City.

6 Dec 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

6 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge third round Third-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event in the Bahamas.

6 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian Open - second round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

6 Dec 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT CRICKET-AFRICA/

Cricket-African cricket's decade of mismanagement and missed opportunities In a decade bookended by African sporting accomplishment, starting with the continent hosting its first soccer World Cup and ending with South Africa's remarkable Rugby World Cup triumph, the game of cricket finds itself without a comparable crowning achievement to boost its profile in the region and generate much-needed revenue.

6 Dec 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr & Anthony Joshua Weigh-In Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua tip the scales at the weigh-in in Riyadh ahead of their heavyweight world title rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

6 Dec 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

