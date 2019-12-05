The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Focus on Rahul, Pant as India continue auditions for next year's T20 WC

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) The likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be aiming to cement their places in the squad as India continue auditions for next year's T20 World Cup when they take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series, starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI

Only one spot up for grabs in pace attack for T20 WC, rest sealed: Kohli By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said there is only one spot left to be filled in the team's pace attack for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, indicating that Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are almost certain to make the cut.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-LD PANT Pant can't be isolated, we all need to support him: Kohli

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday threw his weight behind the under-fire Rishabh Pant, asserting that he wouldn't let the young wicketkeeper-batsman feel isolated as he battles a slump in form.

SPO-CRI-IND-POLLARD Need to protect young WI talents from vultures of world cricket: Pollard

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard on Thursday said young cricketers in his country need to be protected from "vultures of the game" when they are initiated into international cricket.

SPO-SAG-LD IND

India wins whopping 50 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in South Asian Games Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-ARROWS

India Arrows open I-League campaign against Gokulam Kerala on Friday Vasco (Goa), Dec 5 (PTI) All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows will begin their I-League campaign against an in-form Gokulam Kerala here on Friday.

SPO-TOPS

Dope-tainted Neeraj dropped from TOPS; Deepika, Chinki included New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Dope-tainted woman boxer Neeraj Phogat was on Thursday dropped from the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) while archer Deepika Kumari was included after playing a crucial role in India securing a Tokyo 2020 Games quota place.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC

Stimac admits scoring goals is 'big problem' for current Indian football team New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac feels scoring goals has been a "big problem" and his side will have to fix it quickly for the country to start winning matches.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY

Have some thoughts for T20 World Cup, will discuss with Kohli and Shastri: Ganguly Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has "some thoughts" with regards to the Indian team going in to next year's T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LAKSHMI

India's GS Lakshmi to become first woman referee to oversee a men's ODI Dubai, Dec 5 (PTI) Former India cricketer GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a men's ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-HWC

Woodland, Reed in joint lead at Hero World Challenge; Woods Tied-11th By Bharat Sharma

Nassau (Bahamas), Dec 5 (PTI) Reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed shared a two-shot lead with a matching six-under 66 while tournament host Tiger Woods was Tied-11th after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge here.

SPO-BAD-AWARDS Satwik-Chirag, Para shuttler Pramod nominated for BWF awards

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after a stellar season during which the duo picked up some memorable wins.

SPO-CRI-RAZZAQ-KOHLI I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar: Razzaq

Karachi, Dec 5 (PTI) Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he doesn't have the same class as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, believes former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

SPO-CRI-PCB-LD SHARJEEL Tainted opener Sharjeel to lecture teammates on anti-corruption code as part of rehab

Karachi, Dec 5 (PTI) With his ban for spot-fixing over now, disgraced opener Sharjeel Khan will lecture his former Pakistan teammates on the perils of violating the Anti-Corruption Code ahead of their home series against Sri Lanka as part of his rehabilitation program.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD NOBALL Third umpire, not on-field officials, to call front foot no balls in India-West Indies series: ICC

Dubai, Dec 5 (PTI) Front foot no balls in the upcoming T20 and One-Day International series between India and the West Indies will be decided by the third umpire and not the on-field officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JR Indian junior women's team draws 1-1 with Australia in Three-Nation hockey tourney

Canberra (Australia), Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team rallied to hold hosts Australia to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the Three-Nation tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-SAG-FOOT-WOM-IND Indian women's football team trounces Sri Lanka 6-0 in South Asian Games

Pokhara (Nepal), Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian women's football team produced yet another dominant display, trouncing Sri Lanka 6-0 to record its second consecutive win in the 13th South Asian Games here on Thursday.

SPO-SAG-TT Indian paddlers assure four medals at South Asian Games

Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Indians continued their good run at the table tennis events in the 13th South Asian Games with four of them cruising into the semifinals to assure themselves of medals, here on Thursday.

