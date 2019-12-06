Left Menu
Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

  • Reuters
  • California
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:42 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who have won three straight games and are on a 4-0-1 run since a six-game losing streak.

With the Flames trailing 1-0, Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal with 3:18 remaining in the opening frame tied the game. Shortly after the Sabres wasted a five-on-three power play, Gaudreau worked to the left faceoff dot and ripped a top-corner shot for his first goal in 11 games. Tobias Rieder made his 400th NHL game more memorable when he tallied a short-handed goal to give the Flames a 2-1 edge just past the midway point. Derek Ryan forced a turnover at the Calgary blue line that sprung Rieder on a breakaway, which he finished by slipping the puck between the goalie's legs for his second goal of the season at 11:18 of the middle frame.

Monahan made it a 3-1 game with five minutes left in the second period. After leading the rush up ice, Monahan worked a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund and ended it with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Lucic then snapped a 28-game drought to make it a 4-1 affair. Lucic finished a three-way passing play that also included Ryan and Dillon Dube to record the eventual game-winner at 3:58 of the third.

To their credit, the Sabres pushed to the final buzzer. After Jake McCabe made it a 4-2 game with less than three minutes remaining, Jack Eichel scored on the power play with 47.4 seconds left on the clock. Eichel's goal extended his point-scoring streak to 11 games, in which he's collected 10 goals and 10 assists. Sam Reinhart opened the scoring with Buffalo's first shot on goal. Reinhart was in the slot when he redirected Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot at the 3:29 mark for his 10th goal of the season.

Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark made 25 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

