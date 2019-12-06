Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner should have gone after my world record, says Lara

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:22 IST
Cricket-Warner should have gone after my world record, says Lara
Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara Image Credit: ANI

Brian Lara says Australia should have allowed David Warner to try and break his world record score of 400, and the West Indies batting great considers the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw among his favorites to better the mark.

Opening batsman Warner scored an unbeaten 335 in the recent day-night test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval but captain Tim Paine's declaration robbed him of the chance to push for Lara's world record. Lara was coincidentally present in Adelaide on the day Warner scored the triple ton to go past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's highest scores of 334.

"I actually felt it was kind of destiny, being in Adelaide at the same time something like that was about to unfold," the 50-year-old told Reuters before teeing off the Habitat for Humanity India Charity Golf event in Mumbai. "I felt that he should have been given an opportunity to go after it."

Australia wrapped up the second test with more than a day to spare to register a 2-0 win in the series and Warner has said Paine's decision had his backing. Lara, who lent his support to the charity which provides shelter for underprivileged sections of the society, said he appreciated Paine's intent to declare and force a result with rain forecast on the last two days of the match.

"Obviously, Australia was going to declare but it felt like give him another five or 10 overs, maybe even tell him because he is a very good Twenty20 batsman," Lara said. "If you tell him 'hey get into that T20 mood and see if you can go for it'. I think it would have been great to see and records are made to be broken.

"Of course they have great respect for Sir Donald Bradman and his achievements, but I feel that maybe he could have had a little go at it." 'UNBELIEVABLE EXPERIENCE'

An avid golfer post his retirement from the game in 2007, Lara met Warner at the Australian Open golf pro-am on Wednesday. "When I met him I asked him 'what happened?' He said 'this whole thing is cool'. That's about it. We didn't focus on that, we were about to play golf," said Lara, before bursting into laughter.

"I think it's important that you understand it's nothing that you can set your sights on. I believe that it has to be destiny, has to be the perfect situation. "If it happens, I think it's just going to be an unbelievable experience for the person and it's going to be good for cricket."

Lara, who scored his mammoth 400 not out against England in 2004 at Antigua, said there are quite a few players around the world that have the opportunity to go past his record but they have to be of attacking mould. He mentioned experienced limited-overs opening batsman Rohit, who has the highest score of 264 in 50-over cricket and is the owner of three double hundreds in the format, and young Shaw as likely candidates.

Last year Shaw scored an attacking 134 on his debut as a 19-year-old against West Indies and followed up with a 70 and unbeaten 33 in the second test against the Caribbean side but his career has since been blighted by injuries and a doping ban. "A guy like Rohit Sharma who you know you wonder if he's still a test cricketer or not," Lara said of Rohit, who has made a fresh start to his Test career by moving up to open the innings for India.

"If he gets going on a good day, on his day, on a good pitch, right situation he can do it. "It will need an attacking option. I know he's fell off the radar a little bit, Prithvi Shaw was one of those attacking options. Hey, here's a 19-year-old who has the world in front of him, hopefully, he can come back soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's repeal of refugee 'Medevac' law 'inhumane': UN

Australias decision to repeal a law allowing ill asylum-seekers in Papua New Guinea and on Nauru to travel to the country for medical treatment was cruel, inhumane and unnecessary, the United Nations said Friday. The so-called Medevac law w...

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on YouTubes most trending music vide...

Siril, Ashmita bag gold medals as India claim 10 medals in badminton

Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma were crowned the mens and womens singles champions as Indian shuttlers claimed eight medals in the individual events of the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday. While Ashmita and Siril claimed gold medals, ...

Neighbours say police did right& good thing and justice has

Neighbours of the woman veterinarian raped and murdered near here said on Friday that justice has been done following the killing of the four accused by police in retaliatory firing even as some said such acts by police would instill fear a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019