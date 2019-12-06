Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manpreet nominated for FIH Player of Year award; Vivek, Lalremsiami in race for Rising Star award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:42 IST
Manpreet nominated for FIH Player of Year award; Vivek, Lalremsiami in race for Rising Star award
Image Credit: Twitter (@manpreetpawar07)

Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh was on Friday nominated for the Player of the Year award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) after he led the country to a Tokyo Olympics berth. Two other Indian players, Vivek Prasad and Lalremsiami, were also nominated for the men's and women's FIH Rising Star of the Year Award respectively.

The 27-year-old Manpreet, a veteran of 242 international caps, is the midfield pivot of the Indian team. Under his captaincy, India beat Russia 11-3 on aggregate in Bhubaneswar last month to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year-old Prasad, a midfielder, led the Indian team in the Youth Olympics last year where the country won a silver medal. He was also named the best young player at the FIH Series Finals this year.

Lalremsiami, a forward, was a part of the Asian Games silver-winning women's squad. She is also 19 years of age. Australians Eddie Ockenden and Aran Zalewski, Argentina's Lucas Vila and Belgians Arthur Van Doren and Victor Wegnez were the other five nominees for the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award.

Ockenden, a 32-year-old veteran of 340 matches, and Zalewski led the Australian team in their country's multi-player captaincy policy and they were part of the FIH Pro League 2019 gold-winning team. Zalewski was named the best player of the tournament. Vila was a part of the Argentina team that won the gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2019 Pan American Games.

The Belgian duo of Van Doren and Wegnez played major roles in their country's 2018 World Cup title win and 2019 FIH Pro League runners-up finish. National associations, players, fans and journalists across the world can vote for the award.

"Votes from national associations -- which will include some international athletes and coaches votes -- will count for 50 percent of the overall result, while fans and players (25 percent), as well as media (25 percent), will make the other half of the votes," the FIH said in a release. "The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020," it added.

The men's and women's FIH Coach of the Year will not be voted but will be picked by an FIH panel. The Nominees:

Men: FIH Player of the Year: Manpreet Singh (India), Eddie Ockenden (Australia), Aran Zalewski (Australia), Lucas Vila (Argentina), Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Victor Wegnez (Belgium)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Tyler Lovell (Australia), Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), David Carter (Canada), Quico Cortes (Spain), Victor Aly (Germany) FIH Rising Star of the Year (U-23): Vivek Prasad (India), Maico Casella (Argentina), Blake Govers (Australia), Zachary Wallace (Great Britain), Jonas de Geus (Netherlands)

Women: FIH Player of the Year:

Carla Rebecchi (Argentina), Janne Müller-Wieland (Germany), Eva de Goede (Netherlands), Frederique Matla (Netherlands), Stacey Michelsen (New Zealand), Olivia Merry (New Zealand) FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Rachael Lynch (Australia), Maria Ruiz (Spain), Mathilde Petriaux (France), Ayeisha McFerran (Ireland), Megumi Kageyama (Japan)

FIH Rising Star of the Year (U-23): Lalremsiami (India), Julieta Jankunas (Argentina), Zhong Jiaqi (China), Nike Lorenz (Germany), Frederique Matla (Netherlands).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

Turkeys central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate to 12.5 from 14 next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, sustaining an easing cycle designed to revive the economy and bringing real rates below levels in most emerging market...

Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to impress upon companies in his country to invest in upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda. The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder...

Church factional feud: Woman laid to rest over a month after

The factional feud in a church in Kerala did not spare a 91-year old woman even in her death as her body was laid to rest over a month after her demise on Friday, prompting the rival group to cry foul with police registering a case for alle...

Robert Downey Jr's 'Dr Dolittle' to release in India on January 17

Robert Downey Jrs Avengers Endgame follow-up Dr Dolittle, a reimagining of the classic story of a man who can talk to animals, is all set to release in India on January 17, the same day it hits the American theatres. The film, directed by O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019