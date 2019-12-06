Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Champions League contenders Chelsea were cleared to make signings in the January transfer window on Friday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved a transfer ban imposed on the club last February. CAS said in a statement it had also halved Chelsea's fine to 300,000 Swiss francs ($300,840).

The West London club, last season's Europa League champions, had been handed a two-window ban by world soccer body FIFA for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18. They served one window in the last close season.

"(Chelsea) is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period," CAS said. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who has led the club to fourth in the standings this season with academy players featuring heavily in his line-ups, welcomed the decision as it gave the club clarity ahead of the January transfer window.

"Now we know, it's a positive outcome for us," Lampard told reporters, adding that he had not yet discussed potential transfers. "We can look at the market going forward. I am pleased on a football level. "I am not going to sit on here and go down too many lines here. I am happy with the squad. I am just considering the squad we have got now and in January we can consider our options."

The club had filed an appeal with CAS in June. After a lengthy investigation into the registration of players at the academy level, FIFA had declared Chelsea in breach of article 19 of the regulations in the case of 29 minor players.

FIFA said the club had also breached an article in connection with agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer matters. CAS said the breach involved "a significantly smaller number of players".

"The Sole Arbitrator found that CFC (Chelsea) did violate Articles 19.1 (related to the international transfer of minors) and 19.3 (related to the first registration of minors) of the RSTP," the statement said. It added, however, that the arbitrator found only "about a third of the violations" declared by FIFA.

"In addition, the violations of other RSTP (Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players) rules were found to be less serious than those attributed to Chelsea FC by FIFA," the statement added. ($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mob besieges Pak daily's office again for terming London Bridge attacker 'man of Pakistani origin'

For the second time in a week, nearly 100 protesters on Friday besieged the office of a Pakistani newspaper, chanting slogans against the organisation and setting copies of its editions on fire, for publishing a news report in which the Lon...

UPDATE 1-Merkel expresses 'shame' during Auschwitz visit, vows to fight anti-Semitism

Angela Merkel expressed deep shame on Friday during her first visit as chancellor to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust memorial and vowed to fight rising racism and anti-Semitism in Germany and Europe. Dressed in black, Merkel said the crime...

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...

UPDATE 1-Gas explosion kills five in apartment block in Slovakia

A gas explosion at an apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov killed five people on Friday, rescuers said.Fire ripped through top five floors of the 12-storey building, causing the roof and an internal staircase to cave in. Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019