Colts TE Doyle agrees to 3-year contract extension

  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:00 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:50 IST
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Colts, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the extension is worth more than $21 million-plus incentives that boost the contract's total to $24 million.

Doyle had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He has 36 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. The 29-year-old Indianapolis native has 236 catches for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns in 96 career games, all with the Colts.

Doyle's role is expected to expand with fellow tight end Eric Ebron becoming a free agent this offseason.

