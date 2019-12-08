Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Boxing-Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 04:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Boxing-Joshua takes back heavyweight titles on unanimous points decision
Joshua described that shock defeat, to a flabby-looking opponent drafted in as a late replacement, as no more than a 'minor setback' and he was happy to make light of it again in victory. Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and Joshua dictated the pace from the start with a measured approach that showed he had learned from the mistakes of the past. Going into the 12th and final round, Ruiz needed a knockout to pull off another upset but it never came.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to the 30-year-old Briton. "It was his night, man," said Ruiz as his six-month reign came to an end, calling also for a third encounter that Joshua seemed to welcome.

"If you heard, we're going to do it a third," said the taller and more athletic Briton. California-based Ruiz had stopped the previously undefeated champion in the seventh round at New York's Madison Square Garden last June.

Joshua described that shock defeat, to a flabby-looking opponent drafted in as a late replacement, as no more than a 'minor setback' and he was happy to make light of it again in victory. "Man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice," he told the crowd.

"I'm used to knocking guys out but last time I realized 'hang on a minute, I hurt the man and I got caught coming in'. I gave the man his credit. I said to myself I'm going to correct myself and come again." Another loss in the early hours of Sunday would have sent the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion's career into freefall, with some saying already after the last fight that the Briton was finished.

He had shown with his preparations, however, that he meant business -- stepping into the ring lighter than ever and giving away more than three stones to Ruiz who had weighed in considerably heavier than in their first showdown. "You know the saying 'Stay hungry, stay humble'," said Joshua. "I'm humble in defeat and I'm going to remain humble in victory."

Ruiz said he would do it differently next time. "I think I didn't prepare it how I should have. I gained too much weight but I don't want to give any excuses. He won, he boxed me around. If we do the third, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life." (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-America win first Colombian title since 2008

America won their first Colombian league title since 2008 when they beat Junior 2-0 in front of their home fans in Cali on Saturday. The home side went ahead after 19 minutes when Michael Rangels header hit the woodwork and bounced in off k...

Rampur: Patient's relatives vandalise hospital after being referred to different facility

A group of people, accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital in Rampur vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital on Friday after the hospital management referred him to a different hospital citing non-availabili...

Report: Wizards G Thomas (calf) not ready to return

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas expects to miss at least two more games with a left calf strain that has kept him out of the last two contests, according to an NBC Sports Washington report. Thomas was first held out of Thursdays 119-...

UPDATE 3-Democrats huddle to draft impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives met on Saturday to prepare for what could be the final week of their months-old impeachment inquiry that has imperiled Donald Trumps presidency. After emerging from an all-day closed door meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019