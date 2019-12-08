Left Menu
Brisbane Heat defeat Adelaide Strikers to clinch WBBL title

Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel Women's Big Bash League title after trouncing the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets on Sunday.

Brisbane Heat thrash Adelaide Strikers Image: Brisbane Heat's Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel Women's Big Bash League title after trouncing the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets on Sunday. Chasing a target of 162 runs in the final of the tournament, Heat got off to a flyer as the openers amassed 27 runs in the first three overs. However, their resistance was cut short when Tahlia McGrath ended Maddy Green's (11) stint at the crease.

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Neth Mooney then added 27 runs for the second wicket. Johnson smashed 27 runs in just 11 balls including four sixes in Sophie Devine's over before handing her an easy return catch. Devine dismissed Johnson in the fifth over, with the Heat needing 108 from 90 to win.

Beth Mooney then along with Jess Jonassen (33) added 67 runs for the third wicket. Jonassen was caught in the deep after a cautious knock. Grace Harris soon followed Jonassen as her stint at the crease was ended by McGrath in the 16th over.

Mooney and Laura Harris ensured the side doesn't suffer any more hiccups and chased down the target with 11 balls remaining. Earlier, Strikers posted a total of 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The team suffered a bad start as they lost Devine (5) in the second over.

Suzie Bates and McGrath stitched a 59-run stand for the second wicket. McGrath played a quick knock of 33 runs off 20 balls before getting out in the eighth over. Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 93/5.

Amanda Wellington half-century revived Strikers' hopes as the team posted a respectable total after 20 overs. Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

