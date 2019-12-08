Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:31 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup
Image Credit: Pixabay

Factbox for the 13th Presidents Cup between the United States and the International team comprised of players from the rest of the world excluding Europe: VENUE: Royal Melbourne (composite course), Australia

DATE: Dec. 12-15 TEAMS

United States: Captain - Tiger Woods

Players - Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland Internationals:

Captain - Ernie Els (South Africa) Players - Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Adam Hadwin (Canada), An Byeong-hun (South Korea), Im Sung-jae (South Korea), Marc Leishman (Australia), Li Haotong (China), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), C.T. Pan (Taiwan), Adam Scott (Australia), Cameron Smith (Australia)

FORMAT (times in GMT): Thursday - Five matches of fourball (best ball), in which each player on two-man teams hits his own ball. (From 2230)

Friday - Five matches of foursomes (alternate shot), in which two-player teams share one ball and take turns with shots (0000) Saturday - Four matches of fourball (2000) and four matches of foursomes (0100)

Sunday - 12 singles matches (2300)

PREVIOUS RESULTS

Played: 12 United States wins: 10

Internationals wins: 1 Tie: 1

2017 U.S. won 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey 2015 U.S. won 15.5-14.5 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

2013 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Muirfield Village, Ohio 2011 U.S. won 19-15 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

2009 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Harding Park, California 2007 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Royal Montreal, Canada

2005 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 2003 Tied 17-17 at the Links at Fancourt Country Club, South Africa

2000 U.S. won 21.5-10.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia 1998 Internationals won 20.5-11.5 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

1996 U.S. won 16.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 1994 U.S. won 20-12 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019