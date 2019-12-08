Left Menu
Afghanistan name 15-man squad for U19 World Cup, Farhan Zakhil to lead

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee on Sunday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

  Kabul
  Updated: 08-12-2019 16:32 IST
ACB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee on Sunday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. Farhan Zakhil will lead the team in the tournament which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

Afghanistan's squad: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediq Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ishaq Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Abid Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Imran Mir, Zohaib Zamankhil, Asif Musazai and Abid Mohammadi. Also, Samiullah Salarzai, Majeed Alam, Arif Khan, Islam Zazai and Ihsan Mandozai have been put in the reserved list for the tournament.

Afghanistan will play against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

