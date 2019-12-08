Left Menu
India U17 girls to play Sweden, Thailand in Football Tournament 2019

India will host the U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 -- a first-of-its-kind for girls. India to take on Sweden and Thailand, both powerhouses in the global women's game in the competition.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 18:19 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

India will host the U617 Women's Football Tournament 2019 -- a first-of-its-kind for girls. India to take on Sweden and Thailand, both powerhouses in the global women's game in the competition. India is all set to host the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup next year and with the preparations and build-up in full swing, the Mumbai Football Arena will host the U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019.The tournament is organized under UEFA Assist in collaboration with AFC comes right after the recently-concluded U17 Women's Championship that took place in Kalyani, which saw a total of 73 players divided into four teams playing against each other as the Alex Ambrose-coached Lionesses emerged victorious.AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das spoke about the importance of competition as part of the build-up for next year's World Cup, laying emphasis on the "quality of opposition" the Indian U17 girls will face."It is the first time an International tournament for girls in being hosted in India and I'm really looking forward to it. With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, this will be a great opportunity for the Indian team to the likes of Sweden and Thailand. I wish the teams all the best for the competition," All India Football Federation quoted Das as saying.

"I also need to thank AFC, UEFA, FSDL, Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs, and Hero Motocorp for all their help and support," he added.India U17 World Cup coach Thomas Dennerby felt the tournament will "benefit the team immensely.""It is very important to play International Friendlies against strong opponents. It helps us to learn more about decision making in crunch situations, besides helping us to maintain the pace of the game," he maintained," Dennerby said."The players and all the staff are very much looking forward to the tournament. It is an acid test which was very much needed," he added.Sweden ranks as one of the top nations in the world in women's football, with their senior side finishing third in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France -- which was also the fourth time in eight editions that they finished in the top four of the global extravaganza.Thailand too are considered to be one of the top nations in Asia in women's football, with them having secured consecutive qualifications for the last two FIFA Women's World Cups along with a fourth-place finish at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018 in Jordan. The 22-member Indian squad is as follows:Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu (Odisha), Anshika (Haryana), Tanu (Haryana).Defenders: Purnima Kumari (Jharkhand), Jyoti Kumari (Odisha), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam (Manipur), Shilky Devi Hemam (Manipur), Kritina Devi Thounaojam (Manipur), Nisha (Haryana), Astam Oraon (Jharkhand).Midfielders: Martina Thokchom (Manipur), Priyangka Devi Naorem (Manipur), Babina Devi Lisham (Manipur), Amisha Baxla (Jharkhand), Aveka Singh (Delhi), Kiran (Haryana), Daisy Crasto (Goa), Sunita Munda (Jharkhand), Mariyammal Balamurugan (Tamil Nadu).Forwards: Sumati Kumari (Jharkhand), Lynda Kom Serto (Manipur), Sai Sankhe (Maharashtra).

The fixtures for the tournament are as follows:India vs Sweden -- December 13Sweden vs Thailand -- December 15 Thailand vs India -- December 17Final (Group winner vs Group runner-up) -- December 19 All matches will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, with the group-stage matches scheduled to kick-off at 6 pm. The final is slated to start at 5:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

